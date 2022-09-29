Log in

Town officials welcome Israeli government delegation

Mayor Ginny Dickey, Town leaders, and the Fountain Hills Sister Cities Corp. met with an Israeli government delegation on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Organized by Global Ties Arizona, the groups shared common issues within their organizations.

Town officials welcome Israeli government delegation

Mayor Ginny Dickey, Town leaders, and the Fountain Hills Sister Cities Corp. met with an Israeli government delegation on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Organized by Global Ties Arizona, the groups shared common issues within their organizations.

The Israeli delegation included the Knesset Parliamentary Advisor to the Chairman of the Coalition MK Mickey Zohar, Parliamentary Advisor to MK Eli Avidar, Parliamentary Advisor for the Chairman of the Yesh Atid Party, Legislative Advisor for the Minister of Finance, and the Bureau Chief to the Minister of Health. The group was accompanied by liaisons for the U.S. State Department.

After a welcome lunch with the Fountain Hills Sister Cities leadership team, Economic Develop Director Amanda Jacobs and Community Relations Director Bo Larsen, the group met with Mayor Ginny Dickey at Town Hall. The delegation was interested in learning about the Town’s government structure, elections, infrastructure and water resources.

“Meeting with leaders and learning about their government and the issues they face was a privilege,” said Mayor Dickey. “They were engaging and informative, interested in our budget, community climate and local relationships with the State and other agencies. It was a fascinating experience.”

The delegates were on a two-week tour of the United States, meeting with state and local government leaders. Through a relationship between Sister Cities Advisory Commission Commissioner Zarrin Caldwell and Executive Director of Global Ties Kristin Allen, Fountain Hills was selected as a destination for the delegation. Global Ties Arizona is the implementing organization of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program for central and northern Arizona.

