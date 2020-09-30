The world is a bit upside down right now.
The novel coronavirus, multiple hurricanes in the southeast, ungodly fires in the west are upending our expected tranquility. But in the same world is something treasured and true: friendship.
Relationships and friendships are the basis of Sister Cities International. Fountain Hills has developed such relationships with four communities around the world: Kasterlee, Belgium; Dierdorf, Germany; Ataco, El Salvador; and Zamosc, Poland. It is through personal friendships between its members that these relationships are possible.
In a series of stories, we’ll look at the20-year history of the local organization, each of Fountain Hills’ Sister Cities and the future plans of the group.
The Sister Cities concept was developed in 1956 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower launched a program known as the Town Affiliation Association of the United States, more commonly known as Sister Cities International. The movement created a way for local governments and everyday citizens to help bring together many cultures of the world.
Fountain Hills Sister Cities stemmed from an idea Fountain Hills Times then-Publisher Alan Cruikshank suggested to newly-elected Mayor Jerry Miles in 1996.
Cruikshank had become familiar with the program when he was president of Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce in the 1980s. After learning about a city he thought would be a good match in Australia, he also learned that a community had to be incorporated as a town or city to be part of the Sister Cities International program. Fountain Hills would be incorporated in 1989.
After Miles took office in 1996, he called Cruikshank and asked him if he would head a Sister Cities committee. Under the auspices of the Civic Association (now the Cultural and Civic Association), a committee was formed.
While the committee reached out to the city in Australia, it would have nothing to do with Fountain Hills. In what took another year to search for a candidate, Fountain Hills formed a partnership with Kasterlee, Belgium.
A contingent of Fountain Hills residents, including Jerry and Jackie Miles, Vice Mayor Marianne Wiggishoff and her husband, Cyril, Bob and Phyllis Horan and Cruikshank, traveled to Kasterlee to meet with then-Mayor Walter Otten. The letter of intent to form a Sister Cities relationship was signed May 31, 1998. Kasterlee became the first official Sister City in 2000.
That established the mission of Fountain Hills Sister Cities Corporation to “provide opportunities for the people of our area to develop relationships through volunteers who reach out to interact with citizens of our Sister Cities. We seek to achieve international understanding, cultural sensitivities, humanitarian efforts and encourage trade and tourism. This is accomplished through cultural and student exchanges, educational programs and community events.”
Fountain Hills Sister Cities Corp. currently has 30 members including families and singles. The current board includes President Carol Carroll; Vice President and Zamosc Committee Chair Elizabeth Matej-Horchem; Treasurer and Dierdorf Committee Chair Christine Colley; Secretary and Director Clayton Corey; as well as directors Roxanne Boryczki, James Carrick, Daniel Fecteau, Horchem Bogumil and Suzanne Nann.
For membership information, visit fountainhillssistercities.org or on Facebook.