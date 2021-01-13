Winners of the virtual 2021 Fountain Hills Juried Art Exhibition have been announced.
Julie Gilbert Pollard judged the show. She is an accomplished artist, instructor and author and has judged 41 events.
Best of Show was awarded to Antonia Lowden for “Abstract Painting #1.”
First place winners in each category are Mary Ann Grace (acrylic), “For an Open Mind – PALMS UP;” Joan Rand (drawing, including pastel), “The Little Painter;” Antonia Lowden (mixed media), “Silent Observers;” Shelly Hackett (oil) “Diego;” Lloyd Tarr (photography), “Golden Glow;” Kay Meyer (watercolor), “Guatemalan Abuela;” Judith Rothenstein-Putzer (other), “Cityscapes – Downtown.”
Pollard’s criteria for the awards were based on the principles and elements of design/composition, the skill demonstrated, visual impact and emotional impact.
The virtual show, which includes all entries, can be seen online at fountainhillsartleague.com or ilovefountainhills.org.
Bonnie Schweihs, who organized the show said she was pleased with the entries.
“I know it was a challenge this year,” she said. “(Due to the pandemic, artists) continued their participation, which is great value to the success of future competitions.”
The juried art show, put on by Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association, generally culminates with an artist reception at the Community Center. Winning entries are announced then, and the public is invited to view the art as it hangs in the Community Center through each January. Since the Community Center is closed in response to the COVID-19 spread, the show is now online. It will remain on the websites through 2021.
Schweihs credited Lloyd Tarr for making the virtual event such a success.
“Using a program to receive entries and photos online, to confirm each entry, create a spreadsheet and equalizing the size of each entry, Lloyd streamlined the judging,” Schweihs said. “I couldn’t have done it without his help.”
Schweihs said a number of entries are available for purchase. For information about speaking with individual artists or purchasing art, call Schweihs, 480-467-9333.