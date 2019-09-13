Celebrate free Smithsonian Museum Day with music from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
Participating museums and cultural centers across the country will provide free entry to anyone presenting a “Museum Day” ticket.
Visit the link to download a pass good for free admission for two to the River of Time Museum at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019.
Music will be the theme. Steve Pattea will perform at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the museum’s Pattea gallery. He is the son of the late Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation President, Dr. Clinton Pattea. He will provide lessons in the Yavapai language.
Visitors also can view the opening of “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES).
The exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development of the American space program and space race. The exhibition will be displayed through Oct. 15.