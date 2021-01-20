“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” opens on the outdoor stage at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, Jan. 22.
The production tells the story in words and music of the last few years of Buddy Holly’s short life. The audience will see the evolution of how Holly and his high school friends, The Crickets, turned country music upside and created a unique style, which some called at the time “the devil’s music.”
Holly’s frustration at Decca Records, his skill as a songwriter and composer when recording and experimenting with Norman Petty, his excitement when “That’ll Be the Day” went to number one, and his determination to be the first white act to play the Apollo Theater are all highlighted in the play.
Holly’s future wife, Maria Elena, is introduced in the show, and the audience witnesses their whirlwind romance.
The final act takes place on the fateful night in Clear Lake, Iowa, at the Surf Ballroom where Holly’s final performance with Ritchie Valens and Big Bopper is recreated.
The show features such timeless hits as “Peggy Sue,” “Not Fade Away,” “True Love’s Way,” “Everyday” and “Raining in My Heart.”
The show plays Jan. 22 through Feb. 7 at Fountain Hills Theater’s outdoor stage. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. Tickets are available through the theater box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org.
The show stars Tom Mangum as Buddy Holly and features Julian Mendoza from Fox’s “I Can See Your Voice” as Richie Valens.
“Buddy” is produced by Copperstate Productions, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick.
The Fountain Hills Outdoor Theater is comfortable, convenient and safe. The theater features 15 heated “stations” seating up to six patrons per stations. Each station is reserved for a single party and no party will be seated with other patrons.
Each station is eight feet from any other station and provided with a large patio space heater for comfort on chilly nights. Masks are required for all attendees and staff.
Patrons also may request one of eight stage-viewable parking spots, which allow them to remain in their cars or sit outside their cars and tailgate
Fountain Hills Theater’s Outdoor Theater is provided and sponsored by Kern Entertainment.
Copperstate Productions and Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of patrons, staff and actors. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility.