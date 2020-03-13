Swingtime celebrates the work of lyricist/songwriter Johnny Mercer Tuesday, March 17.
The show gets underway at 1 p.m. in the Activity Center in the Community Center.
Mercer wrote the lyrics, and sometimes the music, for more than 1,500 songs during a musical career that spanned four decades beginning in the Swing era.
Many of his songs are among the great hits of popular music and were written primarily for movies and Broadway shows. Mercer’s prolific output led to nineteen Academy Award nominations and four Oscars.
Swingtime will present some of Mercer’s most famous songs as performed by various well-known artists, including Mercer himself. The playlist includes such outstanding songs, now considered standards, as “And the Angels Sing,” “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road),” “Moon River” and “Days of Wine and Roses.”
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend Swingtime meetings. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Activity Center at 480-816-5226.