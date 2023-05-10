Swingtime plays the recordings of Benny Goodman and his orchestra on Tuesday, May 16, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.
Born in Chicago in 1909, Goodman was just 11 years old when he started to play in local bands. By the time he was 14, Goodman joined the professional musician’s union and quit school to devote all his time to music. Just over a decade later, he formed his own band and gained national acclaim for their brand of swing music, prompting Time magazine to crown Goodman as the “King of Swing.”
The Goodman band featured such musicians as Bunny Berigan, Harry James, Ziggy Elman, Gene Krupa and Lionel Hampton.
In January of 1938, Goodman and his orchestra were at the peak of their success when they played the first-ever jazz concert at Carnegie Hall.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend Swingtime meetings. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
A spin-off of the Golden Age of Radio, Swingtime plays vintage recordings from that magical era when swing was king. Listen to the big bands and small ensembles, the crooners and singing groups. Remember the grand ballrooms, the dance crazes and dance contests. While not all the music of the time was swing, the term itself defines that period from the depression years through World War II.