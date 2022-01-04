The Fountain Hills Community Chorus is looking for new and returning singers for the upcoming 2022 spring session.
Proof of COVID vaccination is required at registration and wearing masks is optional but encouraged.
The first rehearsal is scheduled for Monday Jan. 10, at the Fountain Hills Community Center. Rehearsals will be each Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. These are a departure from earlier times announced.
Pre-registration is available online now at the Fountain Hills Community Chorus website for credit card users. The website is fhcc-az.org.
In-person registration will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 17 and 24. Those joining may pay by check or cash. Registration fee is $40. Registration closes after Jan. 24.
Additional information is available on the website, by email at fhsings@gmail.com or by calling 480-837-5135.
The spring concerts will be held Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. Both performances will be held at 4 p.m. at the Community Center. A collection of music from the 1960s will be featured.
Fountain Hills Community Chorus is under the direction of Matthew Frable.