The Museum Shop at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has some online items staff believe are perfect for holiday giving.
The shop recently launched its online shop with a few, carefully curated items. Last-minute shoppers will find special small hand-crafted statues by Tucson artist Jon Whatson and metal ornaments depicting animals of the Southwest. Books by the late Bob Mason also are on the site.
Shoppers may go online to choose and pay for their items. Once the order is placed, a museum staffer will contact the shopper to make arrangements for picking up the purchases.
To shop, visit rotmuseum.org. All proceeds from the gift shop sales support ongoing operations of the museum. The online shop will continue operating after the holidays, and new items will be added routinely.
The Museum is closed but staff is monitoring phone messages, and questions are welcome at 480-837-2612, or e-mail Executive Director Cherie Koss at director@rotmuseum.org.