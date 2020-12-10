Julie Gilbert Pollard will judge entries for the upcoming Juried Art Exhibition.
The 2021 exhibition is sponsored by Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Community and Civic Association.
Pollard paints in oil and watercolor in a fluid manner. Her painting style, while representational, is colored with her own personal concept of reality.
She is the author of three North Light Books, “Discover Oil Painting,” “Watercolor Unleashed” and “Brilliant Color.” She has published several articles in Splash 18 and AcrylicWorks 3. She also has nine videos for North Light Shop and Artists Network.
A frequent award winner, Pollard has given instruction in watercolor and oil since 1985 across the country, Canada, Portugal and Italy. She is a signature member of the National Oil & Acrylic Painters Society, Arizona Watercolor Association, Arizona Plein Aire Painters and San Diego Watercolor Society. Her oils and watercolors have hung in numerous juried shows and gallery exhibits.
Pollard’s work is represented in Arizona by Esprit Décor Gallery in Phoenix; Raku Gallery in Jerome; and Sedona Arts Center Gallery in Sedona.
An avid photographer who uses photography as inspiration for her paintings, Pollard said, “I’m never happier than when I have a camera in hand, viewing the world through that lens.
“It’s exciting to see what others have captured through their lenses and chosen to show us. I use photography extensively in my own work for my books and for reference photos for paintings. I will judge on artistic merit as I see it.”
Her work can be viewed at juliegilbertpollard.com.