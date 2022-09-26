The Fountain Hills Community Foundation’s (FHCF) third annual Flutter at the Fountain has been reimagined, with a variety of new events designed to involve business sponsors, artists, residents, families and non-profit organizations.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Flutter Stroll on the Avenue of the Fountains will commence, where residents are invited to stroll the avenue and catch a sneak peek of the Flutter 22 butterflies. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy appetizers and beverages at various business locations along the Avenue.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Butterfly Bash at Fountain Hills Artists Gallery will showcase butterfly rocks on display at the Gallery from artists of all abilities.
The public is invited to participate in this event by painting a butterfly rock, include an inspirational word or phrase, write FountanHillsGives.com on the back side and deliver to the gallery by Thursday, Oct. 13. After the reception, the rocks will be scattered around Fountain Hills for the public to enjoy.
The Flutter Reveal will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where sponsors and artists will be at Fountainside Plazato present their butterflies.
The public is invited to participate in the People’s Choice Award contest by voting for their favorite butterfly and caterpillar with a donation of any amount. The People’s Choice voting is facilitated by Hungry Caterpillar art projects provided by the local Boys & Girls Club.
Flutter 22 Chrysalis coupon books will be available for purchase at the Flutter Reveal event. Each coupon book contains hundreds of dollars of retail discounts from local sponsors, including “day of” coupons for discounts on beverages and food items during the Flutter Reveal.
To round out the activities, the Flutter Gala Garden Party will be held at the Community Garden on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Butterflies, magic, entertainment and a live auction performed by a professional auctioneer are scheduled for the Gala Garden Party. Participants can stroll the garden while they enjoy catering by Debbie Elder and various local restaurants.
Other Gala Garden Party activities include a wine pull, Sami Fine Jewelry’s Bubbles and a Butta Cakes & Bling contest for a chance to win a legacy amethyst. Participants interested in taking home a Flutter butterfly or silent auction item can bid online through the GiveSmart link throughout the evening.
Visit the FHCF website for more Flutter at the Fountain details, or subscribe to the FHCH newsletter to receive updates on Flutter 22 activities, at fountainhillsgives.com.