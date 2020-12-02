What could arouse the holiday spirit more than lights?
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery continues its altered art show, which features 33 hanging lampshades with strings of Christmas lights above.
The colorful and festive display and sale, “Let There Be Light,” is open to the public. Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for “best of show,” as well as enter for a chance to win one of two gift certificates. One can be used toward any gallery purchase, and the other can be used toward the purchase of a one-of-a-kind artisan lampshade. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 7, following the gallery’s annual holiday celebration and participation in the Stroll in the Glow, set for Dec. 5.
For the past several years, the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery has hosted art shows which ask artists to create art based on a theme. This year they were challenged to use the unusual surface or structure of a lampshade as their creative starting point.
Artists were inspired to paint, collage, embellish and deconstruct, letting their imaginations run wild. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 25.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The art cooperative, run by the artists, is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.