Maricopa County’s McDowell Mountain Regional Park is the next door neighbor to Fountain Hills, and park staff has a weekend of activities planned for the coming week.
Learn about the “jolly green giants” of the Sonoran Desert on a ranger led interpretative hike discussing the saguaro.
Separate the facts from the myths and learn the secrets of the king of cactus.
Meet at the Nursery Tank Trailhead at 10 a.m. for an easy walk along the barrier free trail for this activity.
People are invited to enjoy the Fun Fitness Hike on Friday, March 8 on the Wagner Trail. This is a 3- to 5 mile hike at an exercise pace.
Hike leaves from the Wagner Trailhead just outside the campground at 7:30 a.m.
On Friday, March 8, visitors are invited to enjoy a leisurely self-guided hike along the North Trail. There will be interpretative pamphlets at the trailhead that describe this lush desert on this 3-mile loop.
Stop at the Visitor Center for directions to the trailhead if needed.
On Saturday, March 9, join the celebration if you have completed the 100 miles in 100 days presented by Maricopa County Park and Recreation.
Meet at the park Visitor Center at 2 p.m. to share tales of the trail, enjoy light refreshments and pick up a T-shirt.
McDowell Mountain Regional Park is part of the Maricopa County Park system. There is a $7 per vehicle fee to enter the park for day use.
The Nature Center is open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Program changes or cancellations are posted on the park website at Maricopa.gov/parks/mcdowell, or call 480-471-0173, ext. 201.
For additional information, visitors may contact Ranger Amy Roberts at amyroberts@mail.maricopa.gov.