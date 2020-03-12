The Fountain Hills High School softball team came out with a winning record in its five games this past week, beginning the season on the right foot.
The Lady Falcons’ busy week began on March 2 with an away game at Northwest Christian High School. FHHS suffered its only loss of the week in a high-scoring showdown, 17-10.
At the end of the week Fountain Hills competed in the two-day Desert Classic Tournament. Their first opponent on March 6 was Horizon Honors. The Lady Falcons beat the team handily, 8-0.
The second game on March 6 was against Mogollon. The Falcons also won this game, 14-8.
On March 7, day two of the tournament, Fountain Hills’ first opponent was Valley Christian. FHHS beat the Trojans by a final score of 19-5.
The final game for Fountain Hills softball in the Desert Classic Tournament was against Parker. FHHS pulled off that victory by a score of 26-9.
Softball is off this week due to the spring break. Their next game will be on March 16 at home against Benjamin Franklin starting at 3:45 p.m.