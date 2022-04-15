The Fountain Hills High School golf team defeated Tempe Prep and Veritas Prep on Monday, April 4. After raising over $1,000 with help from the Elks Lodge the weekend before, the Falcons took first place by 10 shots.
Senior Alex Schafer finished second overall with a score of 38, and sophomore Ethan Schafer tied for third with a score of 44. Sophomore Tom Tiebert finished fifth with 47, and senior Brendan Muhs took sixth with 49.
Sophomore Ben West and freshman Meg Milashoski each played their second match of the season. West finished 10th with 62, and Milashoski finished 15th with 66.
Last Monday, April 11, the Falcons traveled to Hillcrest Golf Course to take on Glendale Prep, Horizon Honors and Northwest Christian. The Falcons’ next match will be Thursday, April 21, at Sun City Country Club against Rancho Solano Prep and Glendale Prep at 3:30 p.m.