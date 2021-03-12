Fountain Hills High School Head Football Coach Jason Henslin is stepping down after four seasons at the helm.
“It was not an easy decision leaving something I love doing,” Henslin said. “I am very comfortable, though, because I am doing it to spend more time with my wife, Shanna, and our four children, who are age 2 weeks to 7 years.”
Henslin said he is confident the Falcons are poised to have a successful upcoming season. The JV football team just completed an undefeated season in 2020 and the Falcons have several key players entering their senior season.
“All of my outstanding coaches are excited to return for the coming season,” Henslin continued. “I am especially pleased that co-head coach Jimmy Curtis and head JV coach Luke Salzman will be back. Salzman has been a staple of Falcon football for over a decade.”
Coach Curtis came to FHHS last summer with a wealth of experience after coaching for seven years in Ohio and was promoted to co-head coach after the season.
“I would like to thank former FHHS Principal, Dr. Jagodzinski, and former Athletic Director, Mike Briguglio, for hiring me and taking a chance on this hometown kid back in 2017,” Henslin said. “Between playing and coaching, I have been part of the Falcon football program for 14 years. We have had some ups and downs as a team, but I know football is bigger than wins and losses. My greatest joy in coaching has been watching these young men grow and overcome obstacles, both on the field and in life.
“I especially desire to thank all of the parents for allowing the coaches and I to spend time with your sons and be a part of their lives.”