Trump is long gone. Twitter announced on Jan. 8 that it was permanently suspending the personal Twitter account of Donald Trump after concluding that the U.S. president’s tweeting posed a “risk of further incitement of violence.” However, an archieve is online that holds Trump’s tweets for history.
If you are still contemplating what kind of President Trump was, please read through many of his electronic posts with your children or grandchildren. Let them tell you who Trump was. I’m sure the conversation will be eye-opening.