With area home prices soaring and more predictions of home appreciation, one has to wonder how much longer this will continue. With a strong economy and Californians heading here in droves, it appears that 2020 will be another good year for homeowners with little worries.
We remodel, flip, buy up and take equity out of homes to enjoy the good life as long as times are good. Let’s hope that 2020 will be a good year in Fountain Hills and the good times will last for several more years. Happy New Year!