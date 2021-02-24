The governor of Florida recently ordered the flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh, with his recent demise. I wonder how many Americans who are older remember his “Aids Update” segment that mocked the deaths of gay people. I sure do!
I could give dozens of examples of horrific things Rush said, but feel free to fact check this yourself or make this a project for your children who are out of school. I wonder what kind of person will replace Rush. Where will his more than 15 million listeners go now? How many medals, honors or awards are in store for that perspective person?
I’m just wondering. What a society we have!