Ginny Dickey has been an advocate for the town for as long as I’ve known her; since the 1990s, when my kids attended school with her children. For decades, she has championed the town as volunteer, as School Board member, as Town Council member and now as Mayor. She represents us positively at the town level, at the county level and at the state level.
From her work, she has gained high respect from people all over the state. An indication of this is her recent honor, being recognized as one of Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women of this decade by the group 48 Arizona Women. (Past recipients have included Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Governor Janet Napolitano and Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein.)
Ginny leads our town without needing to focus attention on herself. She’s a strong leader who makes decisions based on what’s best for the majority and treats all residents with respect. When we email her for information or send her input, she quickly responds to everyone with clear explanations.
Our mayor spends over 30 hours per week attending town events and meetings, researching and evaluating projects and ideas, responding to residents and planning with our Town staff. Ginny, with her strong math background, has shown total fiscal responsibility for our Town budget and keeps financial information transparently posted on the Town’s website for all to see.
Ginny Dickey is the clear choice for Mayor of Fountain Hills. Vote Ginny Aug. 2!