Props to Mayor Ginny for saying that she is “not ready to give up on the General Plan designation.” Props to Councilman Spelich for affirming that “this is a major amendment” to the General Plan. Razzes to five councilpersons who ignored their planning committee’s recommendation without sound rationale. They were either oblivious or uncaring about the major impact this development will have on neighbors, traffic and aesthetics at this main approach to our beautiful community.
These five sit silent to those unresolved issues identified by all Fountain Hills’ residents, including now a major change to zoning; they appear to arrogantly thumb noses at Westridge residents (I am not one) who are justified in their complaint that they bought their homes with the understanding that this Daybreak acreage could be developed someday into a “lodging” facility, but, not a major housing and rental community.
Thanks to The Fountain Hills Times for providing quotes from Councilpersons Brown and Leckrone. Brown, who not surprisingly is himself a builder, amazingly claimed that if this developer’s plan is turned down, “every developer in the Valley…will not want to work with the town of Fountain Hills.” That means the developers should call the shots, Councilman?
Leckrone, apparently arrogantly directed her comments to nearby land owners, “when you purchased land next to a vacant parcel there is a risk it may be developed.” But now Ms. Leckrone, you have changed that risk from a future “probably tolerable” attractive lodging facility with its associated level of traffic to a massive housing and rental community with larger negative effects on both aesthetics and traffic.
Both quoted comments demonstrate an offensive lack of understanding and empathy as you claim to “represent” all of Fountain Hills.