It’s rare for an elected official to please every voter and it’s probably impractical and unrealistic for those who are elected to pursue or expect the approval of all voters. Even in some countries in which the vote is 100 percent in favor of re-election of the current head-of-state/dictator, it is unlikely that the approval is truly unanimous. More realistically and optimistically, our elected officials express the views and principles which guide their judgment and decisions, and they are entrusted with the responsibility and privilege to represent us in the “republican form of government” guaranteed in Article IV of the Constitution.
A letter from last week’s Times reiterated a complaint against Councilman David Spelich related to an issue at a local restaurant in the early weeks of coronavirus-related business restrictions in Arizona. My understanding is that Spelich was concerned that those restrictions should apply equally; that all establishments were held to the same standard; and that law enforcement’s job would not be made more difficult than it already is.
Whether one agreed with the restrictions or not, I hope most of us would agree that his concerns were valid and worthy. People who know David recognize him as a principled individual who expresses and consistently applies those principles. He has a strong commitment to his place on Town Council and responsibly dedicates abundant time and energy to that role.
While his actions may not please every voter, I am pleased with his service, and I think I’m not alone.