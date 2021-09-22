The Fountain Hills Unified School District Additional Assistance (DAA) Override and Maintenance and Operation (M&O) Override, both of which have traditionally been passed by Fountain Hills voters, are coming up for renewal.
This is not a new tax, or a tax increase, but a renewal of a tax-payer supported capital infusion to our schools so that they can remain current with technology, facility upgrades, curriculum and online resources, equipment and transportation.
We welcome you to visit our schools, talk to our staff and see how the funding has been used and how future funding would be allocated. Please vote “yes” for our town’s amazing schools. Vote “yes” for kids. Vote “yes” for the FHUSD overrides!