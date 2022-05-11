Abortion may be a slippery slope for gays.
Republicans seem intent making abortion a crime. Abortion is one of the most personal and difficult choices a woman has to make. Will it lead to more personal choices being attacked and eventually eliminated? Will birth control be next? Will other personal choices be on the chopping block? How about gay rights?
Fears are growing that the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalizing same sex marriage may be next. As a gay male married now for over 30 years, I wonder if my personal choice to be with my significant other will be protected. Will my marriage certificate be canceled?
Social Studies research indicates that the exclusion of marriage stigmatizes and invites additional discrimination against gays. As a gay male in an extremely conservation Republican community, that would be the last thing I would need. Additional discrimination, hardship and harassment? Oh boy!
Authoritarian regimes never stop at one measure. There is always another to follow. And another. Please think carefully when you vote. You could impact one of my personal choices. I certainly wouldn’t want to eliminate yours.