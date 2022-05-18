A movement is afoot to tar and feather our current mayor, blaming her for every shortcoming – real, or perceived – experienced in our community. Never a good word in sight.
I am quick to point out that remuneration for mayor and council is minimal, with the mayor a small amount over to compensate for all the community events she must attend. The mayor conducts the formal sessions but has only one vote, with no powers to override the council’s votes. Governors and presidents have the authority to veto any bills they choose. Thus, this attempt seems to be a fabrication to assert a more conservative political presence in the coming election.
Ginny Dickey has a long history of service to our town as a volunteer and in elected positions. She has served on the school board, the Town Council and now mayor. She and the Town staff have steered the town through very difficult financial times and the issues surrounding the pandemic and all that that entailed. And we are for now in a much better financial state, due partially to federal funds related to the COVID events.
All debt has been retired under this administration. Programs and funds are available to improve our pavement issues and other infrastructure. A very functional roundabout has vastly improved a very bad intersection on Avenue of the Fountains (I should note here, at a comparable expense to a four-way traffic light and much less to maintain).
I wish to iterate the need for nonpartisan politics to insure the best possible civic government and our current council and mayor have proved they can, and do, practice good application of these principles. The final vote on the recent residential assisted living and related operations passed by a 6-1 margin, which included two conservative members votes.