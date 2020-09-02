Recently, Fox asked Trump a softball question about his plans for the next four years. Trump said, “one of the things that will be really great…the word experience is still good, I always say talent is more important than experience, I’ve always said that…but the word experience is a very important word, a very important meaning.”
On Aug. 26, on the eve of accepting re-nomination, a journalist asked the same question. Trump said, “But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done.”
What?
When the Greatest Generation faced World War II, a real war-time president rallied the nation, acted in a decisive manner to maintain morale while equipping for the fight. Trump did nothing at first but tell us a miracle was coming. But Kushner tried for a federal response for COVID-19. Expected, right? But we’ve also learned that the decision was taken by Trump to not implement any federal plan, to instead pass the fight to each state to respond to the coronavirus. Doesn’t a national problem require a national response? What happened? It all turned into a giant national mess; some states worked hard to control COVID-19 while others were slow to respond and much too early to re-open.
How is it going? Over 180,000 Americans dead. Over 5,800,000 infected. The U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population but 25 percent of the infections; among the worst in the world. Necessary? No. Many nations did much better; New Zealand, for example. The richest nation could not cut it. Why? The successful countries have decisive, competent leadership, like ours during WWII.