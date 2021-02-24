In a recent CNN town hall meeting, President Biden was asked about human rights violations to the Uyhur Muslims who are literally being kept in concentration camps by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Biden’s rambling response closed with him stating, “culturally, there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow.” It deeply concerns us that any President of the United States could equate the torture and imprisonment of a religious minority to a “cultural norm.”
Mr. Biden, we couldn’t disagree more. As the leader of the free world, it is your moral obligation to call out such evil and to use every economic and political means necessary (e.g. real economic sanctions) to pressure China to bring freedom to its people. To turf this off to the United Nations would be laughable.
Perhaps Mr. Biden would do well to take a lesson or two from President Reagan, who had the courage to call the Soviet Union what it was, an evil empire, and to tell its leader at the Brandenburg gate to “Tear down this wall!” Those words were passed from cell to cell in the Soviet gulag and were the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union’s totalitarian grip on Eastern Europe. The oppressed people living behind the Iron Curtain knew America had their back.
Mr. Biden and other Washington insiders seem far more concerned with keeping the CCP pacified. Perhaps this is because the CCP has business arrangements with so many family members of our ruling class on both sides of the aisle, including Mr. Biden’s son and Senate Minority Leader McConnel’s wife’s family, as well as with woke corporations such as the NBA, Nike and Disney, that support these politicians.
Cultural norms? How about being a “shining city on a hill” again?