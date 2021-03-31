Alex, thank you for pointing out the fables spread by the “ expert,” Dr Fauci, about the mask mandate.
Why has the media not pointed this out before? Duh! Might be political? I have seen zero evidence that masks make a difference, other than to control your sneezes, but yet we should all wear at least one, or two, and might be better because, “intuitively,” it makes sense?
Why has this “expert” been feeding at the public trough for over 30 years? He tells the then-administration exactly what they want to hear. Enough already! Let’s stop this farce and get back to a real life. If he and the Biden administration want to wear one or two masks, let them. For me, I’m done with this charade.