There are no two sides to the mask issue.
States have Police Power to protect the health and welfare of their citizens. When you live in the United States of America you agree to follow its laws. No one citizen or minority group gets to decide not to follow the law, in this case refusing to wear masks.
The U.S. Supreme Court in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11, set forth the issue succinctly, “The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States does not import an absolute right in each person to be at all times, and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint, nor is it an element in such liberty that one person, or a minority of persons residing in any community and enjoying the benefits of its local government, should have power to dominate the majority when supported in their action by the authority of the state.
“It is equally true that the state may invest local bodies called into existence for purposes of local administration with authority in some appropriate way to safeguard the public health and the public safety...There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good. On any other basis, organized society could not exist with safety to its members.” 197 U.S. 26.
In Crowley v. Christensen, 137 U.S. 89, 97 the Supreme Court said, “The possession and enjoyment of all rights are subject to such reasonable conditions as may be deemed by the governing authority of the country essential to the safety, health, peace, good order and morals of the community. Even liberty itself, the greatest of all rights, is not unrestricted license to act according to one's own will.”
Maricopa County says all must wear masks in public to protect the health and welfare.