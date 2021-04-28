The nation’s gaze is on Arizona and it is not in good regard.
Mimicking the plethora of “election protection” bills submitted in states like Georgia and Texas, our Grand Canyon State legislature has offered bill after bill to make it harder – rather than easier – for all to vote. Since it has been shown that no significant voter fraud has been proven, the motive behind many of these bills is clear. More voters lean election results left. Fewer voters lean elections right. Hence, add hurdles to maintain the power of the right.
Yet another, much more serious antic has captured the attention of the rest of America: the recount of Arizona’s ballots of 2020. After what has been described as one of the best-run elections in Arizona history, after ballots were already audited according to existing rules and after the ballot totals were certified in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, our beloved state Senate majority agreed without hesitation or protest to hand over our ballots to a company that has never done a vote count before and whose head is a conspiracy theorist believing that the 2020 election was stolen, and to pay $150,000 of taxpayer money to fund the whole circus. Upon completion, given the actors in this story, who is going to believe the outcome? “Cyber Ninjas?” Really?
It is my hope and belief that the majority of voters see through what the controlling party is up to and that they will – if they haven’t already – turn away from Arizona legislators who spend precious time and money on made-up problems and lose those hours in solving the real policy and budgetary problems confronting our state. Change will happen if everyone has easy access to the ballot. Count on it.