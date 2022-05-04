How ignorant is post-1945 mankind? Very!
When in comes to mankind in the U.S.A., an ignorance readily demonstrated by its modern governance, affected by its intelligentsia (a fractious lot), and so-called intelligence. That intelligence is nothing more than the blind leading the blind in operation de facto and no way is it erudition.
Here I reference would be prognosticators, of no particular talent, that are presently predicting that President Putin will use Russia’s nuclear weapons. Not only are those predictions unnecessary, but they can be arguably called causative.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had made his historic decision in the Manhattan Project circa 1944 to develop the atomic bomb, our nuclear weapons. Why would or should anyone believe in developing something and then not use it? That is pure nonsense.
Does the future just happen without a script?
The world sleeps in its ignorance while tit shudders with its tears of weeping.