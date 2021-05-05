I feel we are truly blessed to have the new Fountain Hills Medical Center on Saguaro in our town. I had an overnight stay there recently and was treated like royalty. They diagnosed my illness and treated it immediately with all the proper procedures in place and no waiting.
The facility was roomy and spotless, with all the amenities of a first-class hospital. The staff and doctors were prompt and very courteous, as well as personable. I look forward to the upcoming expansion of the cardiac and surgery centers, which will benefit all of us in the area.
Thank you to the Town Council for their positive thinking and looking to the future for the benefits of living in Fountain Hills.