As the mother of an emergency medical doctor in Phoenix, this is an appeal to our friends and neighbors to please, please support our heroic doctors, nurses and healthcare workers and first responders in their efforts to help our COVID-19-infected fellow Americans! We desperately need PPEs (personal protective equipment) masks and protective clothes so that these heroes do not become infected.
Doctors and nurses are using and re-using masks to protect themselves. This is a highly contagious disease and we all have a responsibility to heed what our governors tell us to do.
Young doctors are drawing up wills so that their partner and small children will be taken care of. I am scared, scared, scared. We need you all to cry out and sing the praises of all the healthcare professionals who are laying their own lives on the line to follow their oath “to care for the sick.” Closed hospitals can be opened to treat the ill, but what if there are no doctors or nurses to treat them?
This is an appeal to ask you to donate to buy PPEs for medical personnel on the front line. I have been a Red Cross volunteer since 1999 and know that 90 cents of your dollar goes to relief. Please go to DonateRedCross.org. Click on “Give a gift,” click on “Donate online,” tap on the arrow in the middle of the page on the right to “where it is needed most.” Scroll down to “Your local Red Cross” and tap, “I want to give.” Add the amount and have your credit card ready. Thank you, thank you, from all healthcare workers!