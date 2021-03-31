Gun control makes us less safe. Bad guys disobey many laws, leaving the good guys defenseless. In response to the recent Boulder, Colo., shooting, remember Colorado has significant gun control laws already in place.
Colorado has a magazine capacity ban. Colorado has a ban on the private sale of firearms. Colorado has a Universal Background Check requirement. Colorado has red flag laws. Colorado does not have Stand Your Ground.
None of these measures worked in Boulder. Gun control laws have not worked in California, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. either.
Supporting and funding our police is far more effective. Gun rights are human rights and shall not be infringed.