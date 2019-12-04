The Fountain Hills Botanical Garden would like to thank Sandra Sixtos at Verde Valley Nursery for donating all the plants on our float in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Also, Mark Ashjian of Target for donating a gift card which paid for the candy we passed out along the parade route.
This was the first time our organization participated in the parade. We so appreciate our members, Jane Rousculp; her daughter, Jill, and husband Phil; and Lynette Roberts for coming up with the idea and putting it together and Pete Herstein for passing out brochures along the route. The Garden is a special place in our town and we want to share it with all.