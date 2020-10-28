I want to thank the Sanitary District for the “fire break” behind our homes. I know that wasn’t the intention, that you were just clearing an access road to the sewers in the Tumbleweed wash but, in the process, you have also cleared some dead trees that had fallen years ago and lots of dried bushes that were just waiting for a spark to ignite them.
I had been very concerned about all the fires nearby and, unfortunately, this wash was not slated for clearing by the town this year. The washes are only done on a seven-year cycle. We are also not allowed by law to cut or remove any vegetation in the wash areas, not even debris.
The houses that border the Tumbleweed wash now have a good fire break in the back of our homes thanks to this access clearing. I just wanted you to know that you are doing a double service for the homeowners.
I want to also complement your Sanitary crew. They have done a great job in the wash and are always respectful and friendly while working behind our homes.