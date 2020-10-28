Encore for More (Senior Services) would like to thank Representative Kavanagh. Our volunteers have been working hard to bring back the weekly Bingo game in the Community Center in a safe and healthy environment. When we needed assistance with the Bingo licensing department, John Kavanagh immediately responded to our email. He set up a conference call and we were able to get the answers we needed.
Representative Kavanagh has always supported senior activities and programs in Fountain Hills and this is just one more example of his contribution to our community.
Thank you, John Kavanagh!