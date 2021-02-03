In response to a recent article in The Fountain Hills Times, I look forward to the day when John Kavanagh walks into the Capitol with no hope of having any of his bills being introduced in committee. That’s been the typical fate of Democrats during his tenure.
According to Kavanagh, “Dem bills rarely get heard because they tend to be ideologically liberal…Given that they would never get the votes to pass, hearing them would only waste time.”
It seems that Mr. Kavanagh only represents the people who agree with him. He apparently has little respect for those of us who live in Fountain Hills with intelligent issues for consideration by a bi-partisan Legislative body.
We demand a very different approach to all matters of concern to our voters. We elected our mayor and council to serve all of us and expect the same attitude from Mr. Kavanagh and all of his colleagues.