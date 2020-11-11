I thank all my fellow voters who exercised our most American of Constitutional responsibilities. I also, especially, wish to thank postal workers and election workers. Your honorable and impartial service has assured the ongoing counting of a record vote in a pandemic environment.
As a former volunteer election worker, I have studied the process here in Arizona and appreciate its security, impartiality and cross checks. Time will show that the majority of U.S. citizens remain loyal to the Constitutional exercise of Democracy, whether their favored candidate may win or lose.