When my daughter was a teenager (now 57), one of probably many things I said that irritated her the most was, when she would tell me something she wanted to do, I would say, “Well, it’s a choice.” I gave her the freedom to make her own choices, as long as she would not get emotionally or physically hurt.
A friend, knowing of my annoying remarks to my daughter, sent this anonymous quote from the internet, which makes a major point I totally missed: “You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequences of your choice.”
Well said.