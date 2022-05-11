I attended the Town of Fountain Hills Council meeting Tuesday, May 3, as a resident of Fountain Hills of over 40 years. In the spirit of transparency, I am also a member of the Planning and Zoning commission.
I listened intently as numerous Fountain Hills residents passionately expressed their concerns about the harmful effects they have experienced, firsthand, living near sober/rehab/living homes.
There were numerous residents that spoke in support of more stringent regulation and against any changes or modifications to the recommendations to Ordinance 22-01 as submitted by the Planning and Zoning commission.
There were two nonresidents who spoke in support of sober living homes, both with vested interests in seeing the recommendations watered down.
Astonishingly, not a single Fountain Hills resident, other than a couple of the Council members and the Town attorney, spoke in favor of diluting the recommendations submitted by the P&Z commission. The lack of opposition from any Fountain Hills resident should have sent a clear message to the Council. Is it possible that the residents of Fountain Hills actually realize the potential harm to neighborhoods and their property that could result from weak regulations?
All said, it made me question if all the rhetoric about residents first and a safe environment is real or just lip service during an election year. Leadership takes initiative, listing and responding to the voice(s) of the town residents.
Regardless of which side of this issue you support, be sure to get out and vote.