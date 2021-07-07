As a relatively new citizen to Arizona, I’ve found some things wonderful, some difficult.
Among the latter, I have learned Arizona political leaders: (1) Rather than seeking to raise voter turnout, raise barriers for people – including Native Americans – by requiring proof of identification for mail-in ballots for those who may not have standard State documents and do not have access to alternative forms such as utility bills, or tax or bank statements.
(2) Rather than assisting voters in exercising their franchise, raise barriers (like reducing ballot drop boxes, shortening voting hours) for those – particularly Native American neighbors – who must drive long, costly distances to pick up and return mail ballots; who, even with tribal ID, may not have standard addresses that align with voter database designs or that fall clearly within county or precinct lines; or whose names might be lengthy or have hyphens, and so are challenged by poll workers or discarded from early voter rolls.
(3) Rather than thinking constructively about voting rights, seek to ban provisions – such as same-day registration and automatic registration – which do not even exist in this state, presumably to “proactively” conflict with future federal legislation.
The Supreme Court’s upholding of Arizona’s challenges to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is a serious challenge.
Among the good things I have seen as a newcomer to Arizona are neighbors championing donations of water, food and personal comfort supplies to support those who suffer poverty, homelessness, or other personal health risks. Might Arizonans better model supporting neighbors to keep civic health intact?
Please ask Senators Kelly and Sinema to amend Senate filibuster restrictions to enable passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, if not the For the People Act, to uphold the civic health of Arizonans and our nation.