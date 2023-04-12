Independents are a mystery to me. Exactly what do they believe? The unaffiliated non-partisans speak in holier than thou tones that really turn me off. Apparently, they did not take their civics or government classes seriously.
America is a Constitutional Republic with two distinct parties, which in my lifetime have become further and further apart, thus making it easier to choose.
Either you are for a massive, centralized government that restricts and bans or you embrace the rights guaranteed under the Constitution. As a Republican I choose personal responsibility, believe in work there is honor and having choices, about how to live free to make my own decisions. I do not want, nor need, the government “protecting” me, or “making investments for me,” or parenting my children. So, how could I ever be supportive of a party that advocates for things I don’t believe in or would ever tolerate?
If you honestly think the past two years have been great, that the border is secure, the banks just fine (what inflation?), the economy is great, that we are not on the brink of WW3, then go and make nice-nice with the local Democrats. I’m unabashed about what I stand for. I don't hate Democrats, I just hate their policies and what they are doing to the country.
While enjoying all the freedoms, Independents won’t join in the process or stand up for some basic ideals. How do they determine who to vote for if not based on some principles? So, if you are an Independent, I invite you to check out the Republican Club. April’s meeting is on April 15 at the Community Center, 8:30 a.m. You would find our values to your liking. Sheriff Mark Lamb is our speaker.