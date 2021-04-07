Responding to letters titled “Masks” from Ron Vogel and Alexander Boutselis. Both letters aggressively denigrate the character and reputation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and served under seven presidents.
Under Donald Trump’s “leadership,” wearing a mask to protect against the COVID pandemic has become totally politicized. Trump’s approach to mask-wearing, his failure to accept his defeat in the presidential election (he still claims he won by a “landslide” when he actually lost by a landslide), his continuing to support his followers who committed sedition in the attack on the Capital, and his total denial of the existential threat of climate change are all examples of the political strategy of the “Big Lie.”
The definition of the Big Lie is “A propaganda technique used for political purposes, defined as a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the facts.” None other than Adolph Hitler defined it in “Mein Kampf,” when he blamed the Jews for Germany losing WWI.
The “Mask” writers accused Dr. Fauci of non-scientific recommendations; not science, but fearmongering; comparing him to 18th century doctors’ blood-letting; worried about his solidifying his time in the limelight; the fables spread by the “expert”; feeding at the public trough for over 30 years.
Here are some facts: Dr. Fauci’s contributions to the science of AIDS has saved millions of lives. He is ranked ninth out of 2.5 million world scientists in the field of immunology. He has authored/edited more than 1,300 scientific publications, including several textbooks.
One of his two critics is an M.D. (radiologist). He should know better. Denial is not a river in Egypt.