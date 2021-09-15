This past Saturday we remembered the tragedy of the attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and it reminded us that 20 years can pass in the blink of an eye. We were also reminded that the incident has had a tremendous impact on our national psyche.
Virtually all of those who died that day were ordinary citizens, except for those at the Pentagon. They were civilians who went to work on a beautiful late-summer morning to offices at the World Trade Center, to their firehouses nearby and police stations. Some were traveling for business or pleasure.
Nothing could compare in our recent history, even Pearl Harbor was an attack on military bases.
After this weekend of remembrance, it seems clear we still need time to heal from this wound. There are thousands who are still recovering from the physical effects of their participation in the rescues, search and recovery following the attack.
As we move forward, we need to remember not just the attack, but that as a people we experienced this together and it is up to us to help one another through the healing process.