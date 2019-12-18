Everybody loves a good movie.
Growing up, especially in the summer, it felt good to grab a bag of popcorn, soda and escape into the movies in a nice, dark, air conditioned theater. We all have different tastes in movies but there is always that favorite one you love and can watch over and over.
A series of movies that will always be my favorite is coming to an end after 40 years. The release this Thursday is “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
The first movie in the series opened in 1977. The original “Star Wars: A New Hope” was the first movie I remember seeing. It definitely caught my attention with all the action scenes as well as the unique characters.
I was such a big fan that I would have my mom make costumes for me of different characters in the movie. The one that really stood out, and she did it all by hand, was a Stormtrooper outfit. I wore it to a costume contest at the old plaza in Fountain Park. I came in first with that costume.
The following year, I was Darth Vader. I found a good Vader helmet, so I had my mom back to making me an outfit to go along with the helmet. She always did a great job.
I had all the action figures, including the Ewok village. If only I held on to all of them I probably would have had a fortune on my hands, but you don’t think about that kind of thing as a kid.
In 1998, 15 years after the original “Star Wars” trilogy ended with “The Return of The Jedi,” I saw the preview for “The Phantom Menace,” which was the start of a new prequel trilogy. I was surprised when the trailer came on but, at the age of 23, I felt like a kid all over again hearing the theme song to “Star Wars” during the trailer.
Many didn’t like the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, but I did. I am such a fan, I can sit through any “Star Wars” film. I especially like Episode III, “Revenge of the Sith,” which has probably my favorite ending of all of them so far. It gave details of how Darth Vader became who he was, and the action in the end was so good.
Again, after a 10-year break, the new and final trilogy began in 2015. When the teaser trailer for “The Force Awakens” was released, I was in awe. All the original characters were returning, and I was eager to show Gina. She wasn’t aware of how big of a fan I was until that trailer.
Gina and I were there opening night and had to settle for the outer part of the second row since tickets sold so fast. I was so excited to see the saga return, I didn’t care how close we had to sit.
With the release of the new and final movie in the story, tickets went on sale as soon as the new trailer premiered during Monday Night Football several weeks ago. With my phone in hand I was sure to get tickets with better seating, and I was successful in doing so.
I have been counting down the days for this new “Star Wars.” In two days, Gina and I will be there to watch the series finale. I will be sad to see it end but grateful to have my wife, Gina, by my side to see it with me. There will be other “Star Wars” movies, but nothing will come close to the story I grew up with.
***
I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us at The Fountain Hills Times. I also want to thank Disney for bringing back “Star Wars” and making the series my favorite Christmas movies over the past five years.