Welcome back to school, Falcon families.
It’s hard to believe that summer went by so quickly and here we are, ready to start school. We are excited to have our students back on campus. The exceptional FHUSD staff has been busy all summer preparing for your student’s first day back to school – Aug. 10. In the coming weeks, you’ll be receiving more information about the exciting things happening in FHUSD, but for now, below is a snapshot of information that may help prepare your student for school.
Falcon Fest is right around the corner on Aug. 9. During this time, students and families will have the opportunity to get school pictures taken, sign and return the technology agreement, and meet the amazing staff that will be working closely with your student. Before your student can receive a Chromebook, we will need to have the Technology Use Agreement completed by parents.
Here is the schedule for Aug. 9 for each of the schools. If you find that you cannot attend the time your student is designated, please come when you can.
FHHS Falcon Fest: 8 to 10 a.m., ninth grade; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10th grade; 12 to 2 p.m., 11th grade; 2 to 4 p.m., 12th grade.
FHMS Falcon Day: 9 to 10:30 a.m., eighth grade; 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., seventh grade; 12:30 to 2 p.m., fifth and sixth grades; 2 to 3:30 p.m., fourth grade.
MMES Meet the Teacher: 8:30 to 9:40 a.m., pre-K; 9:30 to 11 a.m., kindergarten; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., first grade; 1 to 2:30 p.m., second grade; 2:30 to 4 p.m., third grade.
The Safe Return to School Plan will be posted on the district website on Aug. 5. Please take a few moments to read over the document. If you have feedback on the plan, please email it to Krista Andreae, Kandreae@fhacademics.org. We will be following the legislature/Governor’s directive on masks at all school campuses or school functions. If you feel more comfortable sending your student to school with a mask, that is acceptable. Masks are optional.
We will be following the AZDPHS and CDC guidelines on quarantine, identification of illness and guidelines if your child has not been vaccinated. The law is also clear that we cannot mandate that your child receive a vaccination to attend school in person. We will continue to provide you with resources on vaccination sites and COVID testing sites.
Please visit the FHUSD website (fountainhillsschools.org) for information throughout the school year. Here are some highlights:
*We are welcoming new staff to the Falcon Family, and you can view their bios and pictures on the website.
*The new Student Parent Handbook will be posted on the district website starting on Aug. 5.
*The application for Free and Reduced Meal is in the Power School portal.
*The calendar for the school year is posted on the main page.
I am so happy to begin this school year in such a great community and district. I am incredibly fortunate to work with such a caring and talented staff. They are dedicated to our children every single day. It is my sincerest wish that we work together to ensure that our students receive the best possible education in a caring environment.
Usually, every school year has its ups and downs, so I’ll thank you in advance for your patience, understanding and continued flexibility. Let’s make it a great year!