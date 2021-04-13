This week, our history lesson continues our look back at the earliest days of our community.
We’re going to take a look at the first clubs and organizations that formed in the new community of Fountain Hills.
The time was February 1973, about one year after the first people had moved into their new homes. It was becoming quite evident that there was a need for an organization that would present items of concern with the developer on local matters and the county board of supervisors on bigger issues. The group could also coordinate social and entertainment programs.
Residents and businesspeople gathered at the Fountain Hills Reception Center for the purpose of forming the Fountain Hills Civic Association.
The first meeting dealt mainly with preliminary establishment of goals of the organization and election of the board of directors.
Elected officers were Bob Farrow, president; Archie Archambault, vice president; and Lois Robinson, secretary-treasurer. Also on the board were Wendell Fugate, Larry Ryerson, Howard Chamberlain, Jack Thibault, Paul Brockman and Harold Kramer.
“The main goal of the organization,” stated Farrow, “is the growth and betterment of the community, with a long-range objective of incorporating as a city.”
By-laws for the organization were written by a committee chaired by community businessman Larry Ryerson. Others on his committee were Lawrence Upp, Jack Thibault, Elmo Robinson and James Ebright.
Annual dues for the organization were $10 with a one-time $5 initiation fee per family.
The first youth organization in town was the Falcons Cycle Club for young people who owned motorcycles.
It also started in February 1973.
To join, the kids had to be at least 10 years old and have the parents’ permission. They had to sign off on a set of 11 rules and regulations to participate.
Officers of the club were David Kramer, president; Steve Van Fleet, vice president; Diane Van Fleet, secretary; Don Morey, treasurer; and Bob Obergfoll, road captain.
The Fountain Hills Builders Association was the next organization to form, holding its first meeting on May 30, 1973.
The stated purpose of the association was to promote high professional standards of safe and responsible construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings in the community.
Archie Archambault was elected the group’s first president. Other officers were Glenn Gauthier, vice president, and Jim Cryer, secretary-treasurer. Serving on the board of directors were Matt Cuomo, Phil Savittieri and Robert Lego, a Scottsdale attorney.
All the good people who moved to Fountain Hills in its first year finally had a place to go out to eat.
On March 19, 1973, Stan’s Beef N’ Burger, the community’s first restaurant opened for business on the northeast corner of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. The 3,040 square foot building could accommodate 114 people.
Partners in the business were Stan Davies and Bob Munson. The restaurant employed 11 people.
Specialties included hamburgers, steaks and chicken and fish sandwiches.
Then suddenly there were two.
After not having a nearby place to eat in the first year of residency, most people were excited about having two places to get a meal that were close by.
The Fountain Mountain In opened with an open house party on May 22, 1973.
Partners in the restaurant-bar were Bob Farrow and Joseph Drkula.
Their menu featured a variety of hamburgers, a ribeye steak in the evening and breakfast all day long. They also obtained a liquor license to sell beer, wine and alcoholic mixed drinks. The Fountain Mountain In was located on Enterprise Drive, just west of Panorama Drive. Years later, it became known as the Silver Stein operated by Rose Barringer.
And, oh yes, In is spelled correctly with one “n.” That’s because owner Bob Farrow wanted people to just “drop in.”