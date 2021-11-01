Richard “Dick” Robbins passed away peacefully in his home in Fountain Hills on Oct 24, 2021.
Born in 1936 in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he grew up learning to fix and drive farm trucks and playing in all the Great Lakes.
In the mid-1950s Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force as a cryptographer which led him to become an amateur radio operator (which he used to communicate well into 2016). After his stint in the service, he joined Consolidated Freightways in Toledo, Ohio. He and his family moved to Williston, Ohio where he became active in many civic activities such as Boy Scouts of America, but his principal civic vocation was as a fire department volunteer for 11 years and was a member of the rescue squad.
Dick was transferred to Angola, Ind. to take over the hiring of personnel and launch of a new break bulk freight terminal where he also joined the Angola Rotary club.
Early retirement brought Dick and Nancy to the beautiful and warm Fountain Hills where he was later employed by the Rio Verde Utilities in the water department and Rio Verde Services.
Dick loved being a husband, father, grandfather, and family man. He cared for all friends and those he met along the way with his humor and kindness.
He enjoyed RV-ing across this country, hitting 43 states, hiking mountains, golfing, walleye fishing, classic cars, boating, water skiing across Lake Erie, and amateur radio.
Dick married his wife Nancy Roach, another Michigander, in 1956 and spent 65 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children. Together the family learned how to pull engines out of Volkswagens Beetles, camp and canoe every available weekend and generally how to enjoy life.
Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Richard (Linda); daughters, Tammy Werner and Debra Glass; brother-in-law, Roger (Joann) Roach; brother, Rodney (Lori); grandsons, Casey Werner, Michael Robbins; granddaughters, Sarah Robbins, Heather Huehl; great granddaughters, Cecilia and Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews (including Ray Held who followed half the Robbins clan to the wild West) and Bob Held.
Preceded in death by his parents, Dick Robbins and Irene Eastman; stepmother, Gert Robbins; beloved brothers, Norman and Duane Robbins; and grandson, Curtis Werner. Dick’s sister, Darlene Held and her husband Louie will be whooping it up at the pearly gates. Dick will be greatly missed by his three kids, he taught us so much and introduced us to so many fun things. Together with mom (Nancy) we had a great ride. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, 27026 N. 156th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85262, (480) 471-9109, southwestwildlife.org.