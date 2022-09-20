Ovi Florea of Fountain Hills passed away Sept. 17, 2022, at age 86. Born on June 14, 1936, in Romania, he is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Ellen. Ovi is also survived by his loving sons, Fr. Eugene, Andrew (Kathleen); grandson, Nickolas; and brothers, Michael and Sandu.
He earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering and worked for many years in New York City. He enjoyed traveling, ham radio, playing soccer and tennis, and computer programming.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church (1077 N. 124th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85269).
A visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Scripture Service and Rosary at 6 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary (12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268).
Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa.